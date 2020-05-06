LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A damaged ramp in Jefferson County onto the Gene Snyder Freeway will remain closed until repairs are made, state officials said after an in-depth inspection.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the ramp from northbound Preston Highway to Interstate 265 west Monday after crews during a routine inspection found structural weakening in a bridge ramp pier.
During an in-depth inspection Wednesday, crews determined the ramp must remain closed until repairs can be completed.
State officials asked that motorists detour from Preston Highway to Exit 14 to reconnect with I-265 west.
