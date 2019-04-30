LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patricia Posey lives near Churchill Downs, where surrounding neighborhoods can transform into lucrative businesses during Kentucky Derby week.
It's always been an easy way to make an extra buck, especially for those who rely on extra income.
"We all look forward to derby — tax free money, man," Posey said. "We look forward to do that, but now half of that is taken from us."
For years, Posey said she rented five golf carts for her kids and grandkids to transport track-goers to their cars.
"They make good money, but last year, I mean we just got harassed so bad by the police," she said.
LMPD said rides like golf carts, scooters, and bicycles are prohibited. This year, several streets around Churchill Downs will have restricted traffic where only permitted vehicles will be allowed through.Those without special permits or passes could be ticketed.
"They're pushing them away from the neighborhood from people making their money," said Charles Green, who lives near Churchill Downs. "The whole everything about the Derby and this neighborhood changed, period. It's nothing like it used to be."
Last year, nearby residents complained about a new fence.
"We're caged in like we in jail or something," Green said. "It looks like a penitentiary wall."
This year, pedestrian crossings will be at Third, Sixth and Ninth Streets. Southern Parkway will remain two ways, and southbound traffic at Third Street and Eastern Parkway will be rerouted east.
"We'll see how it goes," Posey said. "We'll just see how it goes."
For a full list of street closures on Oaks and Derby Day, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.