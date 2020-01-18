LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Seafood lovers rejoice: Louisville staple Mike Linnig's is reopening Thursday, Jan. 23.
The south Louisville restaurant at 9308 Cane Run Rd. has been closed for its annual break since Nov. 3, 2019. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays through May.
Opening day will feature cake, sweets and treats until they run out, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Mike Linnig's originally opened in 1925.
