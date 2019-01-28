CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville community knew her as LMPD Det. Diedre Mengedoht, but many others also knew her as the dugout mom for South Oldham Little League.
Mengedoht's son Preston played baseball on the league, and now it’s honoring her the best way it knows how.
“She was just an uplifting spirit in the community,” said Kevin Barnes, secretary of the South Oldham Little League. “You would see her in the dugout being dugout mom all the time. You know, helping the kids in and off the field, getting them ready for their at bats, making sure they had their hats and gloves."
Mengedoht was killed during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.
The plan is to place a memorial at the entrance to all the baseball fields under the American flag at Peggy Baker Park in Crestwood.
“Make a nice little garden around it and everything so that way, when people come into the park, they see it, and they can have a little reflection on it and know what she meant,” Barnes said.
Organizers also say they’ll name the field that Preston played on after his mom.
“I'm thinking right now Dee Dee Field," Barnes said. "It kind of has a ring to it, and she loved to go by the name of Dee Dee."
It will be the first field at the park to be named after someone.
These little reminders of Mengedoht will also serve a dual purpose. While playing baseball, young athletes will learn not only the skills needed on the field, but also in life.
“We also want them to understand life and build character and develop into young adults," Barnes said. "And doing something like this really not only lets them realize they're playing a sport, but there's bigger things in life as well."
If you would like to donate to the memorial click here. If there is money left over, it will be donated to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation under Preston’s name.
The goal is to have the memorial complete by April 13 when the new season starts.
