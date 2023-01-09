LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lane closure is scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway this week.
Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be completing drainage grate work at the East End Tunnel.
The left southbound lane of the Gene Snyder will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Drivers are being asked to use caution when driving through the roadwork.
KYTC said drivers will be "directed to merge into the right lane as they approach the tunnel."
