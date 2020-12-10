LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lane of Interstate 71 South near Carrollton, Kentucky, will stay closed until repairs are made following a crash that killed a Louisville man.
The fiery crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when a semi hit a bridge rail before turning over and catching on fire, according to Kentucky State Police.
State troopers said the truck and its trailer were fully engulfed in flames when they got to the scene. The driver, 50-year-old Darren Montgomery, was found dead inside the vehicle.
Transportation officials said the right lane will be blocked for several months for repairs.
