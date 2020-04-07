LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sirens filled a local neighborhood Monday, but it wasn't for an emergency.
The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department was in the area to drive past Ethan Cole's house with their lights and sirens on.
Monday was Ethan's 10th birthday, but since he wasn't able to have a party the department decided to surprise him with the drive-by. They later shared video of the parade on their Facebook page.
"During these difficult times, we need to show compassion to everyone," Chief Erik Butler said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "My firefighters love to show off the fire trucks. We made that little boy smile since he can’t have a birthday party. We at Southeast Bullitt Fire Department are all about making kids happy."
