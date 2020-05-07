LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The senior pastor of Louisville's largest church, Southeast Christian, is expected to tell members this weekend when regular services will return.
Southeast Christian's nine campuses have been hosting online church services to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The Rev. Kyle Idelman, senior pastor, is expected to address church members this weekend.
Houses of worship are allowed to reopen on May 20, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Church officials said they're focusing on food drives and other volunteer work to meet the needs of those who are suffering during the pandemic.
