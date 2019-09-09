LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church is expanding again. Its latest church will be located in Shelby County, Kentucky.
According to a news release, the campus is planned to open at 196 Midland Boulevard in Shelbyville, Ky. It will be the ninth Southeast Christian campus in Kentuckiana.
"We really feel called to Shelbyville when we considered the fact that Southeast has over 3,000 attendees living in the area and have been actively serving the community through local ministries for nearly 10 years now," Senior Pastor Kyle Idleman said in the release.
Plans call for a 26,000 sq. ft. campus with a worship center capable of seating 600 people, and additional space for classrooms, activities and other gatherings.
Executive Pastor Tim Hester says "once the design and planning phase have been completed, we anticipate the building process will take 12-18 months."
Southeast Christian Church currently has eight other locations in Kentucky and Indiana:
- Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville
- Chapel in The Woods adjacent to the Blankenbaker Campus
- Crestwood Station in Oldham County
- Charlestown: New Albany Road in Southern Indiana
- Saint Andrews Church Road in Southwest Jefferson County
- Oldham Plaza on South First Street in La Grange
- North Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown and River Valley in Goshen
