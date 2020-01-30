LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Super Bowl Sunday, a Louisville native and graduate of Southern High School will be on the team.
Deon Yelder is wearing jersey No. 82 in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I'm grateful and just blessed because," he said. "It's the opportunity of a lifetime."
This Sunday, Yelder's childhood dreams will come true when he takes the field in the Super Bowl.
"Man, dedication hard work and discipline," Yelder said. "Main thing was discipline. You can do anything if you discipline yourself."
Yelder said he learned those lessons in Louisville as a student at Southern High School, and he credits the people who taught them with helping him make it to the NFL.
"I can't even explain it, because Coach Clark and Coach Crume — they were really like my pops," Yelder said. "To be honest, that's the reason why I'm this far."
Koby Clark remembers Yelder well.
"I used to call him 'Bishops' — like chess — because he was tall and he could take over the field as needed," said Clark, a former assistant coach at Southern High School.
Yelder played for the Trojans in 2012 and 2013. He was also a standout on the basketball court. His former coaches say they know why Yelder's success story goes beyond the field of play.
"He was really emotional all the time and sparky and was kind of just was down on himself — lacked confidence — so it just kind of speaks to how far he's come," former Southern head coach Corey Crume said.
Crume said Yelder wasn't the kind of kid who was in year-round workouts and didn't go to elite football camps. He got in trouble from time to time at school but stayed connected with Clark's Men of Quality program.
"As a coach, we step in, and we are the mentors they need," Clark said.
The coaches saw potential.
"I just told Coach Brohm ... 'We need to get him out of this environment,'" Crume said.
That conversation with then-Westen Kentucky head coach Jeff Brohm helped Yelder join the Hilltoppers as a walk-on. He'd eventually switch positions from wide receiver to tight end.
Ups and downs continued as Yelder tried to make it as a professional football player. He went undrafted out of college, was signed and released by the Saints and played on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad before earning a contract.
"Keep yourself focused, because a lot of stuff goes on," Yelder said.
Yelder's former coaches say he didn't just learn a lesson at Southern High School, he is a lesson that perseverance pays off.
"I tell everybody, 'That's Deon right there! You remember that kid?'" Crume said. "Growing up in his environment, growing up in the situations he came up in, they are so similar to a lot of kids that grow up in this city. So once they see he can do it, hopefully they'll find some inspiration."
Yelder is 24 years old. He's still young in his NFL career and comes in off the bench. He said he feels the love from home.
"I appreciate the support" he said. "It goes a long way, and hopefully you'll tune in and help watch my team as we try to win the Super Bowl."
Kickoff for the Chiefs versus the 49ers is 6:30 p.m. Sunday on WDRB.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.