LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman got pulled over by police over the weekend, but instead of a ticket, she got car seats.
Valerie Tice posted a message on Facebook saying she was on her way to church, when her GPS stopped, so she picked up her phone to switch it back on.
Then, she was pulled over by Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Amos and his wife.
Indiana has a no cell phone policy, so she was given a warning and not a ticket.
But Tice says Amos and his wife bought car seats for all three of her kids, and filled up her gas tank. They then helped her get to church.
"I told them I was so thankful," she posted. "They told me to treat others how you want to be treated and that they want the kids safe and that our safety matters. Please share the love ❤ God worked through them to make my kids safer and to show that Gods love is everywhere. And stay off your phones when driving just pull over."
