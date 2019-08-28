JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.
A judge accepted Lewis Craig's plea last week, and sentenced him to spend two years in prison.
Craig was also originally charged with rape, but that charge was dismissed.
A 13-year-old and a 16-year-old girl claimed Craig sexually assaulted them last year.
Officials say the teens both came forward separately and provided details about violent sexual encounters. Police say they identified a third victim, who was an adult, during the investigation.
Craig's father argued his son has special needs and tested out of high school at age 20 at a first grade level.
At the time Craig was arrested, authorities said he "lured and groomed" the teens before assaulting them.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.