LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman was sentenced to prison Thursday, after a child died while in her care.
Authorities say it was the second time it happened -- and even though Tina Schmidt received the maximum penalty, the prosecutor says he still isn't satisfied with the outcome.
On Thursday morning in a Harrison County courtroom, a judge sentenced the mother to six years in prison, which is the maximum sentence for reckless homicide.
Schmidt pleaded guilty to the charge last month, after officials claim her 10-month-old died while sleeping in a bed with adults.
Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk says unsafe sleeping conditions were a factor in the child's death, while fully grown adults were in the bed with numerous blankets.
He also says there is evidence that Schmidt was under the influence of drugs when the child died.
Schalk says he never feels as though justice is served in cases like this.
"Do we believe she meant to cause the death? No," Schalk said. "This was reckless behavior, this was co-sleeping, smoking methamphetamine, and as a result we have a dead child."
He added that her sentence sets an example, "that this kind of behavior is not going to be tolerated."
Schalk says this is the second time a child has died while in Schmidt's care. The first died in the same bed under similar circumstances just four years before the second child.
She was not charged for that, but she did sign an agreement that she would not allow co-sleeping in her home in the future.
She will leave the jail in Corydon and head to the Indiana Department of Corrections to serve her sentence.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.