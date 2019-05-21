CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana animal shelter is sending its dogs to prison.
It is part of a partnership created to help pups and prisoners.
"Puppies are puppies, just like kids, so they have to be socialized and trained," said Jamie Breeding, director Harrison County Animal Control Shelter. "The inmates train the puppies, they house them, they take care of them."
Breeding said the partnership with the Branchville Correctional Facility will provide obedience training and more for the dogs in need of a home.
"They'll already be potty trained and vaccinated and spayed and neutered," Breeding said.
Breeding said the partnership will benefit the inmates, animals and families who adopt.
"Once they are trained and finish up completely, they find homes for them," she said.
And that's needed to avoid overcrowding, euthanasia and controversy, something that closed the shelter's doors and led to several resignations earlier this year.
"I don't know what issues they had in the past," Breeding said.
Breeding was hired in February. She came shortly after allegations of misconduct and an investigation temporarily closed the shelter.
"We're just growing and making changes and learning as we go," she said.
The new partnership is part of that change and growth.
"It's a win, win," Breeding said.
On Saturday morning, there will be a cookout and pet adoption to raise money for the shelter. The event is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the shelter on Hope Lane in Corydon.
Related Stories:
- Activities slowly resume at Harrison County Animal Shelter after misconduct investigation
- Misconduct investigation led to closure of Harrison County Animal Control
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.