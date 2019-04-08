HANOVER, Ind. (WDRB) -- At noon Saturday in Hanover, two boys were being boys and riding their bikes along Highway 56.
"It was a beautiful day," Ashley Adcock said. Thirteen-year-old boys were just trying to ride their bikes and have a good day."
Investigators said a car that was caught on camera changed everything. One of the boys was hit by it just feet from Hanover College's Physical Plant.
"They said he flew way up in the air and landed," Adcock said.
The sheriff said the boy had facial injuries and broken bones in his wrist. A trip to Norton Children's Hospital was a must. Adcock watched the sisters of the victim's bike-riding buddy as he and a caravan of traumatized people headed for Louisville.
In all of the chaos, the driver of the car who initially stopped quietly slipped away.
"There was a lot of anger with a lot of people that he just drove off," Adcock said.
A broken-off side-view mirror was left behind. It's one the big clues the Jefferson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department is using in the hunt to find the driver. The other clue is a grainy surveillance snapshot.
"It's possibly a 2006 to 2011 Nissan Versa," Sheriff Dave Thomas said. "We now think that maybe the color is burgundy."
It's not a lot, but Thomas thinks it could be enough for someone to recognize.
The boy has been released from the hospital and is at home and on the mend. The experience has been eye-opening for Adcock and illustrates just how cruel some people can be.
"There's a lot of good people in the world. There's just always those bad eggs in the group," she said. "It's all right. I have a feeling Jefferson County is going to take care of it. They're not going to let a child get hurt."
If you recognize the car in question, the Jefferson County, Indiana Sheriff's Department wants you to call them right away at (812) 265-2648.
