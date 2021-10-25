LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said it's looking for a suspect accused of stealing several containers of laundry detergent and other items from the Dollar General.
It happened on Paoli Pike in Floyds Knobs.
The suspect was recorded on surveillance video.
Police said the person is seen barricading the back door to slow employees down for a clean getaway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the agency's detective division at 812-948-5407.
