LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog that got lost in a cave is finally home, thanks to some daring southern Indiana cavers.
A dog named "Buzzman" went missing around 1:30 Sunday morning in Washington County, Indiana. The champion coon hound disappeared during a hunt, and his GPS collar stopped tracking at a cave entrance.
An Indiana Conservation officer and several cavers dug their way through a tight area and found evidence of the dog, but couldn't go any further.
By Sunday afternoon, they were able to push several hundred more feet into the cave and found the dog on a 15-foot-high ledge.
Buzzman was very cold and hungry, but is expected to make a full recovery.
