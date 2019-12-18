LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With just a week to go until Christmas, not everyone is singing "Joy to the World."
Wednesday evening, Trinity Church in New Albany hosted a Blue Christmas service, held for those who have lost a loved one, are fighting an illness or are simply lonely during the holiday season.
Organizers hope the service will help those people find courage, comfort and love.
"I think when we share our burdens, then they're lighter, and that's what we hoped to offer people is a place where they can feel safe, they don't have to act like everything is great," said Carla Roth with Trinity Church. "They don't have to act like Christmas is always a wonderful time of the year."
It's the second time the church has held the Blue Christmas service.
