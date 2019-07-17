CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A homeless prevention task force and money from two southern Indiana towns are helping low-income families find affordable housing before they're forced out of the motel they've called home.
America's Best Inn & Suites in Clarksville was home to about 150 people because of its availability and nightly rates until it was sold last month.
The motel will officially close Friday, and its residents have to be gone.
That's why the town of Clarksville donated $30,000 along with Jeffersonville's $20,000 donation to help find affordable housing for those families being forced out.
"Without a lot of notice, they jumped on board," said Jim Moon, a pastor at Park Memorial Methodist, who also serves on the task force. "They were willing to pour their efforts into making sure these people have suitable housing."
The task force is made up of churches, nonprofits and homeless outreach programs.
Volunteers from those groups were at the motel Wednesday doing all they could to find ways to move families out and into apartments or rentals.
"That money that we have is going to allow us to actually deal with some of the most complicated cases that we still have to process," Moon said.
The low-income families had to pay a little over $1,000 a month for housing at America's Best and could afford to rent in the area. But, the problem is that a large percentage of those residents have medical issues, a criminal record and other things that prevent landlords from renting to them. With the money donated to the task force, they're working to find people that will take the families in.
"It's literally forcing people into poverty and keeping them in poverty, because they can't get out of that cycle," Moon said. "It's hard to get out of it once you're paying $1,150 just to live in a room."
Weeks ago, it looked like around 150 people would be displaced. That number has already shrunk to about 50 in the last week.
"If we continue with this model, I do believe that it's not going to end homelessness, but it's going to prevent more of it," said Paul Stensrud, of Exit 0, who also serves on the task force.
