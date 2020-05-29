NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) --The Calumet Club in New Albany is where the beginning of a "new forever" was supposed to start for Emma Boly and Calvin Cooper. But, the invites were for nothing. No one, including the bride and groom, would be allowed at the venue.
"I knew it was probably going to be delayed in some way, shape, or form," said Cooper.
He was right. The coronavirus dashed the couple's plans for the big day. As dating show hosts always tell us though, true love tends to find a way.
"We weren't just going to push the wedding back, we had this date planned for almost a year," said Boly.
The love birds found their way with a more intimate venue, Emma's parent's backyard, the bridesmaids had make-up handled, and Zoom would be used to broadcast the wedding to guests who couldn't make it in the flesh.
"We had two different laptops set up," explained Boly. "We sent out text messages, we even mailed people instructions on how to use Zoom. My grandmother, who lives in a nursing home, she actually had someone write that she was excited to watch us get married."
The resilient bride was knocking off the COVID-induced wedding challenges left and right. Still she needed some photographers and an officiant.
"We had asked my brother to officiate the wedding, and he's a doctor in Iowa, so he wouldn't be able to come," she explained.
Good thing Emma knows a few guys with easy access to suits and cameras.
"Sterling Riggs has said since the day we got engaged, 'just so you know, I can marry you,'" Boly explained.
Boly is a camera operator for WDRB in the Morning. In addition to Sterling's message, WDRB Photographer Frank Stamper and Eric Crawford from the sports team stepped in to snap the unforgettable shots.
Just like that, the newlyweds conquered their first marital challenge. It may not have been that day Emma dreamed about.
"This was like the weirdest wedding ever," she said with a smile.
But as the hometown honeymoon comes to end, Emma and Calvin are realizing there's only way one way to describe their makeshift wedding day.
"It was perfect," Boly said.
