LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court is back in session in southern Indiana.
District courts in Indianapolis, Evansville, New Albany and Terre Haute reopened Monday.
In-person pleas and sentencing hearings have resumed. Some criminal jury trials are set to restart July 20. In-person civil proceedings will not start back up until Aug. 17. Naturalization ceremonies are set to resume on Aug. 13.
Masks are required to enter courthouses.
Seating inside the courthouse will also be limited so people in the courthouses can stay 6 feet apart from one another.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.