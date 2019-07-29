LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at New Albany-Floyd County Schools and West Clark Community Schools head back to class Monday, July 29.
Students at Slate Run Elementary School will be walking into a brand new building. The new building is designed with state-of-the-art technology, a new security system and six more classrooms than the old building.
NAFC's enrollment totals approximately 12,000 students in pre-kindergarten through high school programs.
West Clark's enrollment totals approximately 4,600 students.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.