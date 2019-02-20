FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Whoever said you can't teach an old dog new tricks never met Harley, the Boxer Australian Cattle Dog mix.
The Floyds Knobs dog is the best of the best in agility competitions. She's up in the air, bobbing and weaving and flying through challenges that other dogs would run from.
"She was just naturally really good somehow," said Erin Stumler, Harley's owner.
The 9-year-old is so good she qualified for the Agility Championship in her class at the Westminster Dog Show. No light, camera, cheer or hurdle could distract her. Harley dominated the competition and brought home the trophy and blue ribbon.
"It's about as big as my head," Stumler said with a smile.
There's no doubt the competition is rough on a dog, but it's hardly Harley's greatest challenge.
"In 2017, she had a lump removed," Stumler said.
Then another showed up and was removed. Tests confirmed something Stumler didn't see coming.
"It was kind of a punch in the gut when they said it was cancerous," she said.
The vet suggested chemotherapy and medicine.
"It was scary, but I didn't have any doubt that we were going to make it through, and we were going to be fine," Stumler said.
She knows her dog. Nearly two years later, Harley acts like a puppy, ready for any and every hurdle in her way.
