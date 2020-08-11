JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A kid's mind is like a sponge, and when students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Jeffersonville left in March, there was a lot to absorb.
Mainly, this new thing called COVID-19.
"It's a sickness that's spreading all the around the world," fourth-grader Estella Young said.
There's even more to learn now that they're back in class.
"We started July 29," TJ Elementary Principal Jennifer Korfhage said. "It's different than anything we've ever been through before."
WDRB News sat down with four masked TJ Tigers, at a distance, to find out what life in this new era is like for a fourth-grader.
The great thing about kids is they're honest. First lesson learned: Masks are tough but also fashionable.
"Today, since I'm wearing a TJ shirt for 'Yellow Day,' I'm always wearing a TJ mask to match," Estella said.
The learning part of class is still the same. That's about it though.
"Our desks are very apart, so you really can't talk to each other very much," student Katie Higdon said.
Getting to class, or anywhere for that matter, demands distance.
"You've got to do zombie arms like this," Katie said, arms outstretched. "You've got to be this far away from each other."
Recess doesn't mean you get to catch up with your friend from another class anymore either.
"One day, the other class has the playground, and we'll have the basketball court," Estella said.
Everyone also has a new BFF: hand sanitizer.
Korfhage is documenting the whole new world with pictures and Facebook Live for parents no longer allowed past the front door.
"I needed to find another way," she said.
Finding those news ways and a silver lining is how staff and students are getting through the pandemic.
Shortly after WDRB News spoke to the fourth-graders, a confirmed COVID-19 case was discovered there. The district said parents have been notified if their student had close contact with the person who tested positive.
Greater Clark Community Schools defines "close contact" as being within 6 feet of an infected person for longer than 15 minutes.
