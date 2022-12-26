LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, family is looking for a new place to live after fire tore through their home on Christmas morning.
In a news release, the Columbus Fire Department said it responded to calls about the fire at the home in the 4600 block of Bayview Drive just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived, they learned the family of four had already made it out of the home. Family members were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene but no one was taken to the hospital.
Fire crews battled the flames and extreme cold for about 45 minutes before bringing it under control.
The family is staying with relatives for now, and disaster services are being provided by the American Red Cross.
Firefighters helped the family retrieve several items from their home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.