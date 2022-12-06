LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville baby has been fighting a battle since before she was born, and her family is standing by her side to help spread awareness.
Chloe Clark, 1, spends her days watching Baby Shark and Cocomelon on a tablet set up above her bed. Tucked in the corner is a mini Christmas tree decorated with pink and gold ornaments. Her closet is packed with onesies, dresses and bows.
While it sounds like any baby girl's nursery, it's actually a hospital room inside Norton Children's Hospital.
"We gave her a kiss on the head and sent her off to the NICU," said Mackenzie Clark, Chloe's mother.
Chloe has a severe, rare heart defect called Tricuspid Atresia. The right part of her heart doesn't work properly because the valve between the top of the heart and the bottom of the heart performs very poorly or not at all.
While sometimes corrected with three surgeries, that has not been the case for Chloe. The second surgery was followed with complications, leaving her only the option: to undergo a heart transplant.
In need of routine transfusions and monitoring by doctors, Chloe has spent more than 220 days in the hospital, the longest of all her hospital stays.
"They said, 'Now is the time that we need register her for a transplant," Clark said. "So we started that process in July and officially listed her for a heart transplant on August 5. So we've been waiting ever since."
Clark and her husband, Jay, take turns spending every day with Chloe from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. And on days she's not sick or not doing well, they stay overnight. They said, thankfully, their jobs are remote and allow them to stay close to Chloe's side.
Her older brother, Bryce, finds time to play with Chloe in her hospital crib when he is out from school.
The family is all waiting for the day they'll get good news that Chloe has a heart.
"I hate how much life she's had to miss out on because she's been stuck here, but we're also really looking forward to what life will look like on the other side of this," Clark said.
Without the transplant, it's unlikely Chloe can leave the hospital.
While there are inconveniences that come along 12-plus-hour-long days in her hospital room, one thing the Clarks recognize is the need to raise awareness about pediatric organ donation.
"What's further un-talked about is pediatric organ donation, because who wants to talk about anything when you've lost a child?" Clark said. "But because people make selfless donations ... other children are still alive. Chloe will get a real chance at life outside of a hospital."
As Chloe continues to fight her war, her dad, an Iraq war veteran, said she's fought a tougher battle than he did.
"I've been deployed twice, both times in Iraq," Jay Clark said. "Even through all that, sometimes, with her coming out of surgery out on a ventilator, you know, seeing this little baby just, I don't know, there's nothing in the world that prepares you for that."
So while the family fights with time, waiting for Chloe's next chapter to begin, they continue to wait for the day she receives a new heart and spread the awareness about her heart defect and pediatric organ donations.
"She'll go to school," Mackenzie Clark said. "She'll go on vacations. She'll be able to get on an airplane and go see Grandma and Grandpa."
To follow Chloe's journey the Clark's have created a Facebook page to follow, featuring outfits of the day and progress updates.
