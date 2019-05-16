SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana father is credited with helping catch an alleged child predator.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brandon Ruff of Jeffersonville was arrested Wednesday night, after a concerned parent alerted police.
The father of a 13-year-old checked his child's Facebook page and was concerned about an adult making contact with the child. So he pretended to be his child online. Police say Ruff showed up at the family's home to meet who he thought was the child, but he was greeted by the father, who held him until Scott County Deputies arrived.
Police arrested Ruff and discovered he had made friends with the child and allegedly made arrangements to meet him on prior occasions.
Ruff faces charges of False Informing, Child Solicitation and Child Molest with a Child under 14 years old using a Computer and Travelling to the Child.
Investigators are looking into whether there may be other victims. Police believe Ruff may have posed as a wrestler to befriend children. He also had a fake Facebook account using the name "Sammy Castro."
Police are urging parents to check Facebook and Facebook Messenger accounts of their children to see if Ruff had been in contact.
Parents with concerns can contact the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post at 812-246-5424 or the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 812-752-8400 or 812-752-5550.
