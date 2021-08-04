LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, father will serve decades in prison for the methamphetamine-related death of his infant son.
A judge sentenced Deven Frisque, 34, to 40 years in prison on Wednesday.
His 3-month-old son was found unresponsive in the family's apartment three years ago. A neighbor found the baby face down on a couch.
An autopsy following the death of Eben Frisque showed the baby had a toxic level of meth in his system. The cause of death was determined to be acute methamphetamine ingestion, and the manner of death was homicide.
During the investigation, Frisque and the child's mother, Tara Savage, were tested for drug use. Both had illegal drugs in their systems, including methamphetamine.
Savage, 26, is already serving 24 years in prison in the case.
