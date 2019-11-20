LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A local musician has been nominated for a Grammy.
Michael Cleveland, a native of Henryville, Indiana, is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album for "Tall Fiddler," which was released in August.
Cleveland, who was nominated for the same category in 2017 for his album "Fiddler's Dream", also has been named Fiddle Player of the Year at least 10 times by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
Cleveland is up against Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen ("If You Can't Stand The Heat"), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver ("Live In Prague, Czech Republic"), The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys ("Toil, Tears & Trouble") and Missy Raines ("Royal Traveller") for the award.
The Grammy Awards take place on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.