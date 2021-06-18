LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana firefighters spent part of Friday training to be ready when disaster strikes.
The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency held an exercise on Corydon Pike in New Albany. Officials set up chemicals in barrels and tanks. The goal was for the fire departments to organize a command center. Then, they had to figure out what was inside the barrels so they could handle the chemicals properly.
"With the railways that we have here, the interstate traffic and a lot of industry that we have here in the county that carries those type of products, it's very important for all the departments to get together and practice together and train," Floyd County Emergency Management Director Kent Barrow said.
The exercise also involved a drone operator providing an aerial view of the scene.
