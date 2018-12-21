Southern Indiana firehouse goes up in flames, and the department needs your help

DEPUTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- For more than four decades, volunteers with the Deputy Volunteer Fire Department have been rushing into the path of danger to help people in need.
Now, those same firefighters need your help.
After more than two decades with the department responding to dozens of fires, Monday was a first for Chief Mike Hazelwood, a 22-year veteran of the department.
"About 11:31 I believe is when the call came in," he said. "And when I got the text on my phone ... the address came up."
The address: 14275 Mulberry Street.
"I'm like, 'Whoa, wait a minute. That's the fire department address," Hazelwood said.
Still in shock, he reached out to a neighbor by phone.
"I said, Can you tell me what's on fire over there?'" Hazelwood recalled. "And she said, 'It's your firehouse.'"
The flames destroyed the building and three fire trucks.
"It's pretty hard," Hazelwood said.
He admits the volunteer fire department is down but not out.
"We're still serving our community," he said.
For now, the department is serving the community from another building and with loaner vehicles from other fire departments.
"North Vernon Fire Department has loaned us an engine," Hazelwood said. "And the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, that's in our county, has loaned us a tanker."
Right now, the department is applying for grants and praying for donations.
Investigators believe the fire was electrical, and Hazelwood said insurance will only cover a fraction of the loss.
"They're working on getting all their numbers together to see what it's going to cost to rebuild," he said.
It is believed the total cost will be in the $2 million range. He doesn't know exactly when they'll have a new fire house, but he does know what will happen the next time there's a fire.
"When that page goes out next time, they'll still be responding," Hazelwood waid.
Any donations can be sent to the Deputy Volunteer Fire Department at the address below:
P.O.Box 135 Deputy IN 47230
The department also has a Facebook page where donations can be made.
