NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana food pantry is back open after it was forced to close because of water damage.
A pipe burst at Hope Southern Indiana in New Albany on Christmas Day, flooding the building and destroying furniture, refrigerated foods and children's books. Nonperishable items up on shelves were saved, along with $10,000 worth of meat.
Repair work included replacing drywall, paint and carpet. The charity said it got a lot of help beyond the restoration company making repairs.
"We had an enormous amount of volunteers from the community, local churches, other people, friends that we know came in to help, like I said, put together desks, bring out the furniture, things that we bought, you know, they come shipped, so they all had to be unpacked," Denise McKnight said. "So we've had an outpouring of help, a lot of generosity."
The nonprofit provides food and clothing to those in need in Floyd County, including the homeless community, working with Dare to Care Food Bank and about 60 churches.
Right now, it needs donations of food and children's books.
Right now, it needs donations of food and children's books. Hope Southern Indiana can be found on Facebook and donations can be made through their website.
