FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville knows its history, culture and art. There's a whole row of museums downtown, but you have to drive over the state line and around 70 miles for what some call one of the most unique.
It's in Larry Bird's hometown and across from the French Lick Resort.
It's a hair museum.
"I've never seen anything quite like this," said Darren Stroud, an auctioneer.
It's nod to our noggins, or at least what covers them.
"I've always enjoyed the hair business," said Tony Kendall, who owns the museum. "I got four sisters, played in hair my whole life."
Kendall cuts hair on one side of "Body Reflections" and celebrates its history on the other.
"Hair, today, we cut it off and throw it away," he said. "But 100 years ago, hair was the beautiful part of the human body that you can share with someone else. "Back then, a token of hair is a token of love. So, if your cat coughs up a hairball, that's a token of love."
The hair museum has vintage hair dryers, hair nets and even a small hunka hunka Elvis' locks.
The king sits on top of the list for "best hair" in Kendall's book. Jennifer Anniston too. He told WDRB his "exp-hair-tise" even put him across the couch from the queen of the talk show.
"Oprah was doing a show about people with unusual museums," Kendall said.
Now, though, he's parting ways with what's inside his.
"It's time to share it with some other people now," Kendall said.
Some of the rare hair memorabilia already going, going, gone, and for a decent price.
"You could see those going for four figures, pretty easy," Stroud said.
Kendall can "rest a-sheared" his collection will live on after being a highlight of a trip for the visitors who stopped by.
