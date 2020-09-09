CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Health Department said people who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 do not need to seek testing immediately after exposure.
"Considering the possibility of false negatives, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine, with or without a test result, it may be more beneficial to monitor symptoms and not get tested right away," the health department said in a Facebook post.
The health department quoted a study that looked at false negative rates in swab tests. According to the Facebook post:
"One study found that during the four days of infection prior to symptoms, the probability of a false negative on the PCR test was 100% on Day 1 but only to 67 percent on Day 4. On the day individuals began showing symptoms, the false negative rate was still 38%, dropping to 20 percent three days after symptom onset. Symptoms develop, on average, 5-6 days after exposure, but the incubation period can be as long as 14 days (Kucirka et al 2020). https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1495"
The health department added that if the state the state or local health department notifies someone they were a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, a 14-day quarantine is mandatory, and emphasized that it still applies with or without a negative COVID test result.
