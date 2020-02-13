LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana special needs teacher is accused of headbutting a student.
Catherine Davis, who teaches at Southwestern High School in Hanover, Indiana, got in a fight with a 14-year-old student twice in December, Indiana State Police said.
Police said she headbutted the student in the cafeteria and pulled the same student to the floor after food was spilled.
Davis was arrested on battery and neglect charges. It is not clear if she still works at the school or not.
