SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) — Sixty-three employees of a southern Indiana hospital are now on a 14-day quarantine after being exposed to a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 63 workers at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour were exposed when a patient came into the hospital for treatment of symptoms not related to the novel coronavirus, hospital spokesperson Stephanie Furlow said.
At the time, none of the exposed employees were wearing proper protective equipment, Furlow said.
"Once we did identify that patient as being positive, of course the proper protective wear and other CDC guidelines were followed to protect all other staff members," she told WDRB News.
It happened in the early stages of the national outbreak, according to the hospital.
"This happened in the very early days wen the guidelines from the CDC were changing rapidly, multiple times a day even," Furlow said. "We have continued to monitor those guidelines and continue follow them appropriately."
All of the employees have been placed on the CDC recommended 14-day quarantine, but hospital administration could allow some of those employees without symptoms to return before the end of that period. Furlow said if that happens, those employees would be required to wear proper protective equipment at all times.
63 workers at @SchneckMed on a 14-day quarantine after coming in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. More on @WDRBNews this evening. pic.twitter.com/yeyy5zrIg3— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 26, 2020
Furlow said all 63 workers are about "halfway done" with their 14-quarantine as of Thursday afternoon. To the hospital's knowledge, none have experienced symptoms at this point, she added.
The hospital says it is still fully staffed despite losing 63 workers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Schneck Medical Center. Two patients are from Jackson County, and one is from Washington County.
