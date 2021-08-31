LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana jail is struggling with an outbreak of COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Jail currently has 31 positive cases of the virus, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The jail houses around 100 inmates daily.
Due to limited space and overcrowding, the jail is treating every inmate in the jail as if they are positive. Inmates received a mask, anti-bacterial soap is available and vaccinations are being offered.
All staff vacation time off has been suspended.
