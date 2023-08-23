LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County, Indiana, jail deputy is now out of a job and facing charges for allegedly stealing money from inmates.
Ava Lohrig was arrested Wednesday on 14 counts of official misconduct and one count of theft.
The Jefferson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office said a recently released inmate complained that he did not get the proper amount of money on his debit card from his jail funds.
A weeklong investigation led to Lohrig's arrest. She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and fired from her job with the sheriff's department.
It's not clear if any other inmates were impacted.
