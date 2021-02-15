NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Health care workers at Baptist Health Floyd didn't have to worry about a ride to work Monday.
Following the treacherous road conditions from a wintry mix of snow and ice, some helpful Jeep owners stepped up to make sure everyone who needed to get to work had a ride.
"If we have the means to help people, we might as well use it," said Dana Eberle-Peay, who was picking up several health care workers Monday afternoon.
The Southern Indiana Jeep Members group came up with the idea and jumped into action. Several of its members immediately volunteered their four wheel drive Jeeps.
These volunteers said they know how important it is for these employees to be at work.
"These are health care workers, and they're essential and need to be here," Eberle-Peay said. "But now with COVID and everything, it's even more important, so we've got to make sure that they get to work."
There was no shortage of thanks from nurses and hospital employees who otherwise wouldn't have been able to make it to work.
"If it wasn't for them, there would be a whole lot of people wouldn't be here," said Jimmie Townsend, an employee of Baptist Health Floyd.
The Southern Indiana Jeep Members plan to offer services and rides for as long as needed.
If you're a Baptist Health Floyd employee and need a ride, contact Stacy Mayfield at 812-786-2779.
