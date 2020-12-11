LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Greater Clark County Schools are already out of the classroom until next year, but the virtual learning continues.
Community leaders are going online and reading books to children, part of an online series called, "Readers are Leaders."
It was started by parent Donna Reed. The mother of two elementary students wanted to find fun ways to inspire young learners during winter break.
"Instead of a person going to a classroom and maybe reading to one school or to one first grade class, they can read to all of the classes in the community and beyond, touch so many lives and encourage so many young people," Reed said.
Readers include Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges and her pet birds, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and his dog Puddin', along with other local educators and parents.
The videos are posted on Facebook in the GCCS Parents group.
