LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spilled drink and quick action from concerned parents led to the arrest of a southern Indiana man accused of beating a boy.
Indiana State Police were called to the baseball fields at the Friends of Harrison County Youth Sports Complex Tuesday night. When troopers arrived, several parents told them 46-year-old Brian Hayse was beating the boy inside the truck.
The parents told troopers they had moved their vehicles to block him from leaving the parking lot.
Troopers say Hayse got mad when the boy spilled a drink in the truck and began hitting him in the face and bottom repeatedly.
Police say the beating left visible marks.
Hayse was arrested and charged with domestic battery.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.