LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man is accused of beating someone over the head with a tire iron during a robbery.
Police say Austen Riley, 22, broke into a home on Taft Drive on Sunday. They say the assault happened when the victim confronted him. Police found the victim bleeding heavily.
They said they arrested Riley a few hours later and found the cellphone he stole from the victim.
He's charged with armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.
