LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of driving drunk with his child in the backseat.
Anthony Harris, 43, was arrested around 1:40 a.m. Friday in Columbus, Indiana.
Police said he was driving the wrong way down Central Avenue near Seventh Street when he nearly hit a police car.
The officer who pulled Harris over noticed his balance wasn't good and "his movements were lethargic," according to a news release.
A breathalyzer test showed his breath alcohol content at .147%. which is almost twice the legal limit.
Harris was transported to the Columbus Regional Hospital for a certified blood test before he was placed under arrest at the Bartholomew County Jail. He is facing the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.
