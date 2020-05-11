LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police say a southern Indiana man beat his 62-year-old mother on Mother's Day and threatened her with a knife and a gun.
Jerry Archer, 45, began beating his mother on the evening of May 9 into the early hours of May 10, Indiana State Police said.
Police said the woman told officers that Archer ripped out her hair, threatened to kill her, held a knife to her throat and a gun to her head.
Later in the day, she told Archer she needed to leave to visit her mother for Mother's Day. Instead, she went to Harrison County Hospital.
Archer was later arrested on Walnut Street in Paoli. He was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges including intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation. Police said they expect more charges to be filed.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.