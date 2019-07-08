LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a southern Indiana man authorities say impersonated an officer and participated in a burglary.
Travis Luedeman, 40, was arrested on Saturday at his home in Norman, which is located in Jackson County.
According to police, on Friday morning, a police deputy responded to the 4000 block of North CR 1250 W in Norman on a burglary in progress.
Authorities say an area resident reported seeing a suspicious vehicle on his neighbor's property and he went to check it out.
Officials say as the resident approached the vehicle, a man came from the back of the home. The resident attempted to keep Luedeman from leaving the scene until police arrived, however Luedeman pointed a gun at the resident and left the area.
The resident then followed the vehicle a short distance when Luedeman got out and ran away. The vehicle was recovered by a police officer and found to have been stolen from Seymour, Indiana.
Luedeman was later seen on property in the area of CR 1250 wearing a military-style uniform with a badge, gun and cowboy-style hat. He told a citizen he was a police officer and said he had permission to be on the property. Luedeman left and the property's owner discovered that some items were missing.
Luedeman was later spotted at his home early Saturday around 2 a.m. Authorities say he refused to come out of his home. The Indiana State Police SWAT Team then responded to the scene. Luedeman surrendered to officers after four hours.
