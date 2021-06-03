LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is behind bars, accused of leading police on chase in a stolen car.
Indiana State Police said around 2 a.m. Thursday, Levi Smith, 30, from Salem, was spotted in a car reported stolen from Washington County.
When the trooper tried to stop the car, they said Smith led police on a chase through two yards, though he got stuck after crashing into a wooded area and a small ditch along Keeling Avenue.
Smith faces a number of charges including car theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for invasion of privacy.
