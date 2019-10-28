LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana arrested a man they say stole a vehicle in Louisville and drove it to a home in New Albany he wasn't legally allowed to be at.
Indiana State Police say a trooper was notified of a possible stolen vehicle at a home on East Eighth Street while he was patrolling downtown New Albany. When the trooper went to the home, he found Valchas Doss, 44, and a white, 2008 Chrystler that had been reported stolen out of Louisville, according to police.
Upon further investigation, the trooper discovered suspected meth, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Police say Doss illegally possessed a handgun and was in violation of multiple protective orders that prohibited him from staying at the home.
Police say Doss was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail without incident. He was charged with several felonies including auto theft, dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of a handgun without a permit, three counts of invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
