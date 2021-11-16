LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested for taking thousands of dollars worth of power tools from Seymour Manufacturing.
Police said Jordan Ackeret admitted to the burglary.
On Nov. 8, employees said more than $3,400 worth of supplies were stolen from the location on North Broadway Street. A few days later, on Friday, police said an employee followed Ackeret to a home on East Fifth Street in Seymour.
A search warrant was issued for a shed on the property, and police found all of the stolen tools. Ackeret is charged with theft and burglary.
