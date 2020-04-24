LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana arrested three people after a woman said she was beaten with a baseball bat.
The woman told police that Anthony Lane hit her several times Tuesday on Sparksville Road in Jackson County, fracturing her arm and bruising her legs.
Police said later that night, another woman called and said Lane chased her around Medora.
Officers found Lane at his home and said they also found drugs and a stolen gun.
Police also arrested Megan Christopher-Bane and Kayla Hinderlander, who police said were also in the house.
