LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man plans to auction off his classic car, and every penny will go to tornado victims in Kentucky.
It's a 1928 Ford Model A rat rod, and it could be yours.
"Basically something made to look old, rusted. It's not supposed to have paint," said Adam Sines, the owner of the car. "I knew that I could take one of these cars and donate it and bring far more money by auctioning it for the cause than I could just donate the cash."
He's asking the highest bidder to write that check to western Kentucky tornado relief.
The highest bid is currently $36,000. That was made Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10:45 a.m. He's running it seven days from the last bid, so it could go fast if someone doesn't outbid it.
This rat rod could be yours. Adam Sines is auctioning it off, and the money is going directly to tornado relief efforts. Current bid: $36,000 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/iU3pxJGsJx— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) December 22, 2021
"This could go on for a while," he said. "Hopefully, we can get them some money pretty quick. But the more money we raise, the more money we could help."
Emergency management agencies said money is the best thing to help tornado victims, because their needs are ever-changing.
"I'm being greedy by not doing something, by not doing something that I can do," he said.
Sines said he has been blessed, and this is just a small way he can give back.
"This is just a pleasure toy to me," he said. "It's nothing but fun, and I'm just being greedy by enjoying it and not taking it and putting it to good use, you know? So the more money it brings, the more money we can help, the more people we can help with."
Bidding will close Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10:45 a.m. unless somebody comes in with a higher bid than $36,000.
To bid on the car, visit Sine's Facebook page here or call him at (812) 572-6276.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.